BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Anne Hathaway says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be painful and isolating.
Hathaway told The Associated Press on Saturday that she wants struggling women to know that they have a sister in her.
The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram this week that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their second child, then went on to say that she was sending "extra love" to anyone with fertility issues because she's experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.
She told the AP she has been blown away by how many women go through this and how unspoken it can be.
Shulman and Hathaway have a 3-year-old son, Jonathan.
