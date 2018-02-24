Eva Schloss, a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp and stepsister to Holocaust victim Anne Frank, had horrifying stories to tell. She kept them locked inside herself for years.

But now the 88-year-old British grandmother is on a tear, diving into everything from cutting-edge hologram technology to a controversy about Justin Bieber, all to keep people thinking about the lessons of the Holocaust.

"Not everybody was ... anti-Semitic or supported Hitler," said Schloss in a recent interview before speaking at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.

"They had good Jewish friends, but they took the easy way out and looked the other way," she said. "This is what we have to teach young people — not to be indifferent, but take part. If you see injustice being done, speak out."

Schloss is among those speaking out on a complex topic: What are the most appropriate ways to keep the moral lessons of genocide alive? For example, while for many the story of Frank, who died at 15 in a Nazi concentration camp, is still a simple, tragic tale of a talented, precocious writer, the portrait of her life is becoming more nuanced as additional details come out.

In 2013 there was an uproar when a less-abridged version of her diary was published, including a few snippy comments about others and frank talk about her body and budding sexuality. Some called it "pornographic" while others applauded the mature observations of a real teenager.

Schloss, now on a U.S. speaking tour, has long spoken bluntly about Frank, a girl she met in an Amsterdam courtyard when both of their families were on the run. They never lived as sisters; Schloss' mother married Frank's father after the war.

Schloss said Frank was a "leader, outgoing" — her nickname, Schloss said, was "quack quack" because she talked so much — but also sometimes "naughty" and "bossy."

She spoke of the challenge of becoming part of the family of Otto Frank, whom her mother married in 1953. Otto Frank became "nearly obsessed" with preserving Anne's legacy, she said.

Schloss, who survived nine harrowing months in Auschwitz, eventually moved to London, married, had three daughters and ran an antiques shop.

She made news in 2013 when she defended pop star Justin Bieber, who had visited the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam and signed in the guest book that he hoped Frank would have "been a belieber" — jargon for his fans. Many were outraged.

But Schloss said it's important not to put Frank "on a pedestal" and to consider that Frank — had she been a girl today — may well have been a belieber. Frank loved Deanna Durbin, a Canadian-American musical film star in the 1930s and 1940s, Schloss said. Schloss said she considered it a positive move that Bieber visited the historic site.

Schloss is also part of a new project by the Steven Spielberg-founded Shoah Foundation, which has recorded nearly 52,000 interviews with Nazi-era survivors, and the Institute for Creative Technologies, both at the University of Southern California.

Through interviews with survivors, the exhibit creates life-size holograms that can "answer" questions from an audience. Schloss' hologram is the subject of a documentary called "116 Cameras" released last year.

Schloss said she lived a happy, safe life with her brother and parents in Austria until the Nazis invaded. Forced to flee, they wound up in Amsterdam and were hidden in backrooms by sympathizers for two years until a double agent reported them. Sent to concentration camps, she and her mother were separated from her father and brother and never saw them again.

After the war ended, Schloss and her mother began searching for their family. They visited just-closing camps and found their old neighbor, Otto Frank, barely recognizable. His wife and daughters were dead. She recalls him trembling as one day he showed them a little parcel, which he opened carefully.

"It was the diary," said Schloss. "He read a few sentences but always burst into tears. It was the only thing he had of Anna."