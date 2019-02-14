NEW YORK — Anne Firor Scott, a prize-winning historian and esteemed professor, has died. She was 97.

Her death was announced last week by Duke University, where she taught for 30 years. Additional details about her death were not immediately available.

Scott upended the male-dominated field of Southern scholarship by pioneering the study of women in the region. She received a National Humanities Medal in 2013.

Scott's "The Southern Lady: From Pedestal to Politics 1830-1930" was published in 1970 and is now regarded as among the first major works of its kind. Many of her students and fellow historians cited her as inspiration for their own work and for inspiring other schools to establish courses for women's studies.