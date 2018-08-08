A 74-year-old Annandale man died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash involving a dump truck in Wright County, the State Patrol said.

The man was southbound on Hwy. 24 at 1:40 p.m. when he veered into the northbound lanes and into the path of an oncoming northbound dump truck near County Road 39 in Corinna Township. As the dump truck moved to the left, the man attempted to move back into southbound lanes but struck the dump truck head-on, the patrol said.

The man, whose name has not been released, died of “injuries sustained in the crash,” said Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

The dump truck driver, a 36-year-old man from Annandale, was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.

Neither the name of the victim nor the dump truck driver has been released.