LONDON — Booker Prize winner Anna Burns and National Book Critics Circle laureate Tommy Orange are among finalists for Britain's Rathbones Folio Prize for literature.

Burns' Northern Ireland novel "Milkman" and Orange's Native American saga "There There" are among eight books shortlisted for the 30,000 pound ($39,000) prize.

The list also includes deaf British poet Raymond Antrobus' "The Perseverance;" Ashleigh Young's essays "Can You Tolerate This?;" Guy Stagg's memoir "The Crossway;" Alice Jolly's novel "Mary Ann Sate, Imbecile;" Diana Evans' novel "Ordinary People;" and Carys Davies' novella "West."

Judging panel chairwoman Kate Clanchy said the finalists were all "passionate, singular books" that took risks. The winner will be announced May 20.

Founded in 2013 to rival the prestigious Booker Prize, the Folio is open to both fiction and nonfiction published in Britain.