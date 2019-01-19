Jeff Teague missed time this season because of a left ankle injury. Derrick Rose has had problems with both ankles and now Tyus Jones is walking around Target Center in a walking boot because of his own sprained left ankle.

They’re all point guards who have dealt with sprained ankles.

Is it a coincidence or is there something to being a point guard that leaves you more susceptible to injuring your ankle?

“I’d like to think there’s not something to it,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “They’ve all, I think, happened in different kind of ways. It’s not something I’ve looked too deep into.”

Jones is out an indefinite period of time as he recovers from his injury. While he does, the Wolves will hold their collective breath that Rose’s and Teague’s injuries don’t come back to haunt them. Rose said ankle injuries are not something you want to rush. Teague attempted to play through the pain of his before he missed nine games to try to get it right.

“When I left out of the locker room, Jeff was in there telling Tyus to take his time because it’s a funny thing, man,” Rose said after shoot-around.

That’s why Rose played last Friday against Dallas but then took a night off against New Orleans. He wanted to make sure he didn’t suffer any setbacks.

“I just had to make sure I was all right,” he said. “Coming in, getting treatment every day … staying on top of things so it doesn’t linger or it’ll be a lingering thing for the rest of the year.”

Milestones for Rose

On Tuesday, Rose eclipsed the 10,000-point mark for his career, and he got his 3,000th assist Friday night.

“I probably won’t really fully understand until I get done playing,” Rose said of the milestones. “Even if I didn’t reach the 10,000 or the 3,000, I know my career and what my imprint is on the league. I know how much I meant to the game when I was in my prime, how much I changed the game. The accolades are cool, but I still have a lot left.”

Added center Karl-Anthony Towns: “It just shows his determination and unwavering confidence in himself, and also just never quitting. Amazing player, amazing, person, very happy. If anyone has a great story to tell getting to 10,000 points he definitely has one.”

Saunders on Pop

Sunders got his first chance to match wits against Spurs coach Gregg Popvich, who at 69 is more than twice Saunders’ age. For Saunders, the opportunity was a special one given Popovich’s status in the league.

“It’s a little surreal thinking about it because he’s a guy that all of us coaches look up to,” Saunders said. “His system, philosophy, just everything on the basketball court, but also the one thing nobody should ever discount in talking about him is his character. How he speaks and just everything.”

It was also special for Saunders given how Popovich reached out to him following the death of his father, Flip.

“For me personally, he was great to me when my father passed,” Saunders said. “He was one of the first guys to reach out and keep in contact through things. It’s an honor to be going against him. I’m just glad it’s not every night.”