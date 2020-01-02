NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Anixter International Inc., up $3.55 to $95.65
The supplier of communication and security products agreed to a new buyout offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice.
Wingstop Inc., down $1.49 to $84.74
The owner of chicken wing restaurants said Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Kruguer will resign as of March 7.
Tesla Inc., up $11.93 to $430.26
The electric car maker will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans on Jan. 7, according to a published report.
Pfizer Inc., down 4 cents to $39.14
Major pharmaceutical companies are raising list prices on more than 200 drugs, according to media reports.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $3.24 to $49.10
Shares in the chipmaker and other technology companies rose as the U.S. and China move closer to signing a trade agreement.
Boeing Co., up $7.56 to $333.32
The aircraft maker is focusing on better automation systems to aid pilots, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Duke Energy Corp., down 87 cents to $90.34
The energy company reached a deal with North Carolina to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six facilities.
SL Green Realty Corp., down $2.97 to $88.91
Real estate companies lagged the market as investors shifted money away from the safe-play sector.