JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kenny Aninye scored 15 points as Stetson defeated Jacksonville 64-59 on Saturday night.
Rob Perry had 13 points for Stetson (9-11, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which has won four straight on the road. Mahamadou Diawara added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Joel Kabimba had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Aamahne Santos had 13 points for the Dolphins (8-12, 1-4). Destin Barnes added 11 points. David Bell had 5 points and 15 rebounds.
Stetson takes on NJIT at home on Thursday. Jacksonville faces Lipscomb on the road on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Panthers beat Red Wings 4-1 for season-high 4-game streak
The Florida Panthers were thrilled to have banged-up goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back on the ice. He was pretty happy about it, too.
Gophers
Smart scores 20, LSU beats Ole Miss to stay unbeaten in SEC
Javonte Smart scored 20 points as LSU wiped out a six-point deficit in the final seven minutes Saturday to defeat Mississippi 80-76 and remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.
Wolves
Wiggins' first triple-double not enough for Wolves vs. Toronto
Andrew Wiggins provided a home-team spark but the Raptors shot 51.6 percent as a team. The starting backcourt of Fred VanVleet (29) and Kyle Lowry (28) combined for 57 points.
Gophers
Pierson, Small lead Texas State past Louisiana-Lafayette
Nijal Pearson scored 18 points, Isiah Small had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Texas State got past Louisiana-Lafayette 68-59 on Saturday night.
Wolves
VanVleet scores 29 in return as Raptors beat Wolves 122-112
Fred VanVleet returned from a hamstring injury to score 29 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 122-112 on Saturday night.