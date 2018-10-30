Unlike most blog posts that you’ll find here, this one has no educational value at all. If you follow our Facebook page, you’ve probably already seen a lot of these photos, but not all of them. These are our favorites finds from 2018. Warning: Several of these photos are gross.

Enjoy!

This is a dead something-or-other inside of the electrical panel. This is what happens when knockout holes aren't filled.

Bees, hornets, or wasps inside of an electrical panel. I don't know how to tell the difference, sorry.

This is a gigantic nest at the end of an attic.

Here's another one, with a yellow-eyed alien creature waving "hi". Or maybe it's just Bryan.

Maybe we ought to add 'clean the dead bugs out your light fixtures' to our fall maintenance checklist.

Here's a dead porcupine that I found inside a garage in South Saint Paul. I had no idea we had porcupines in the city until I found this carcass.

Here are the remains of something. I think this was at the same home in South Saint Paul.

Dead bird in the furnace.

A murder of dead crows in a furnace vent.

Frogs love to make homes out of plumbing vents.

This guy needed a hand.

Mouse remains (?) inside of a heat recovery ventilator.

The friendliest raccoon ever. It kept rubbing its face up against the basement window while we were inspecting.

Dead rat in the toilet.

This skeleton was guarding the sump basket.

This sewer had a major tree root problem. This reminded us from something out of Stranger Things.

Can you guess what this is? We couldn't. Scroll down to see.

It's a very dirty drain tile system.

Big, hairy spider.

We don't even know what this was, but we found it inside of the furnace blower fan.

Here's a creepy or hilarious photo that Milind accidentally took of himself.

And finally, one more accidentally creepy photo of one of our inspectors. Here's Tessa saying "hi" to the chimney camera from the roof on a rainy day while Patrick was conducting a chimney inspection.

