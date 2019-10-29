Most of the stuff that we post is educational, but this one isn't. This is pure eye-candy for the season. If you follow our Facebook page, you’ve surely seen most of these photos, but not all of them. These are our favorites from 2019. Warning: Several of these photos are gross.

Enjoy!

Big spider (for Minnesota).

This is one creepy-looking crawlspace.

How did this fish get on a roof? We're guessing a bird dropped it. Yes, there was a lake nearby.

Hello frog!

Here's a frozen bat.

Hop on in, the water's green!

Big wasp nest.

Two mice huddled together at the bottom of a sump basket. The rest of what's happening here... is macabre.

Opossum in a crawlspace.

Roaches on Ice. This was a vacant, unheated, dirty house.

Dead mouse in electrical panel.

Obligatory skeleton in the closet.

We caught this mouse hiding behind the siding. We also know where the owner keeps the spare key ;-)

Quit drinking out of there! Don't you know kids pee in that water?

Just hangin' out.

This squirrel was frozen solid in the attic.

We're not sure what this used to be. We're guessing a squirrel.

Zombie squirrel! Or maybe a mother protecting its young.

Bats bite. Keep your distance. There's your informational nugget for the week ;-)

