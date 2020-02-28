The annual Whisker Whirl gala drew dogs and their humans to the Minneapolis Convention Center to celebrate the Animal Humane Society. Two-legged guests were treated to cocktails, auctions and a seated dinner, while four-legged guests could avail themselves of the doggy valet, strike the perfect puppy pose or shop for everything from treats to apparel. Proceeds from the event help the Animal Humane Society give "caring, compassionate advice and resources to address all your animal concerns."