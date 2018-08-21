After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.
Mondelez International says it has redesigned the packaging of its Barnum's Animals crackers after relenting to pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Nabisco — which is owned by Mondelez — has been making the popular animal-shaped cookies since 1902. The red-and-yellow packaging has always shown animals in cages, as if they're traveling in boxcars for the circus.
PETA wrote to Mondelez in 2016, saying the box was outdated and should be changed. Mondelez agreed to a redesign.
The new boxes feature a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla wandering side-by-side in a grassland.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans
A federal judge in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments on whether to block a settlement the U.S. State Department reached with a company that wants to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet.
National
Asian shares gain despite doubts over US-China trade talks
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday amid doubts about the prospects for resolving the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
National
Surf's up in California, where it's now the official sport
"Let's go surfing now, everybody's learning how," the Beach Boys have been telling us in song since 1962.
Variety
Animal crackers break out of their cages
After more than a century behind bars, the beasts on boxes of animal crackers are roaming free.Mondelez International, the parent company of Nabisco, has redesigned…
Music
MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons
With most of music industry's top acts absent — from Beyonce to Bruno Mars — the MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat, and some of the winners turned heads — for the wrong reasons.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.