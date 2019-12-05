MILWAUKEE — Sacar Anim had 19 points as Marquette, minus the nation's leading scorer Markus Howard, beat Jacksonville 75-56 on Wednesday night.
Theo John had 11 points for Marquette (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory, and Jamal Cain added 12 rebounds. The school announced before the game that Howard, who is averaging 26 points a game, was in concussion protocol.
Destin Barnes had 12 points for the Dolphins (4-6), who were held to 29.5% shooting and were outrebounded by 13. Bryce Workman added 10 points and Kevin Norman had seven rebounds.
