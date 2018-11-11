UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kristine Anigwe scored 24 points and grabbed 22 points for her second career 20-20 game, and No. 24 California beat Penn State 75-58 on Sunday.
Anigwe, who had 37 points and 13 rebounds on Tuesday, was 9 of 18 from the field with eight offensive rebounds in just 23 minutes. It was her 43rd career double-double.
Last November, Anigwe had 28 points and a career-high 25 rebounds at Brown, one rebound shy of tying Cal's single-game record, to become the only Division I women's basketball player in the last three years to have 25-plus points and 25-plus rebounds in the same game.
Jaelyn Brown scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half and Asha Thomas had 11 for California (2-0). The Golden Bears went on a 15-2 run to close the third quarter to take control.
Siyeh Frazier led Penn State (1-1) with 17 points. Alisia Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.