BAUDETTE, Minn. _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period.

ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.

ANI shares have fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP