BAUDETTE, Minn. _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5 million.
The Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $50.7 million in the period.
ANI expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $195 million to $205 million.
ANI shares have fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17 percent in the last 12 months.
