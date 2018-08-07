BAUDETTE, Minn. _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period.

ANI shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50 percent in the last 12 months.

