BAUDETTE, Minn. _ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Baudette, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period.
ANI shares have climbed roughly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANIP
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.