Jake Robinson of Shakopee has tied his own state record flathead catfish in the catch-and-release length category with a 49-inch monster taken from the Minnesota River near Savage.

Robinson boated and released the record May 15, taking the 49-inch fish on 100-pound test line. It had a girth of 33-1/2 inches, identical to his previous record caught a year ago. They appeared to be two distinct fish.

“I have 11 years of targeting flathead cats and suggest to new anglers to stay on the move every 20 minutes if you don’t get a bite,” Robinson said.

There are two kinds of Minnesota state records: one for catching and keeping the biggest fish in each species based on certified weight; and the other for the length of a caught and released muskellunge, lake sturgeon or flathead catfish.

The DNR recommends that anglers become familiar with the record-fish guidelines and be ready to take the required photos and go through the correct procedures for submitting a record.

For a listing of state record fish go to www.mndnr.gov/recordfish.