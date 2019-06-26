ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will throw off a mound Wednesday for the first time since Tommy John surgery.
The Los Angeles Angels announced the latest big step in their two-way star's comeback Tuesday night.
Ohtani had surgery Oct. 1 at the conclusion of his AL Rookie of the Year season. He returned to the Angels' lineup as a designated hitter May 7, posting nine homers and 30 RBIs already this season with an .834 OPS.
The Angels repeatedly have said Ohtani won't pitch in games until 2020, but his recovery appears to be progressing well.
Ohtani went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 10 starts as a rookie. He also hit 22 homers and drove in 61 runs with a .925 OPS.
