MASON, Ohio — Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week.
Murray announced the news on his Facebook page Friday.
The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn't played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.
But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June.
He has been cautious about when he might be able to get back on the court in singles.
Murray won the U.S. Open 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium becomes first to achieve LEED Platinum status
Three-year-old stadium already won LEED gold for design
Vikings
Updates and more: Follow the Vikings-Saints preseason opener here
Keep up with tonight's preseason opener between the Vikings and saints in New Orleans. Click here for stats, social media links and more on the game.
Twins
Orioles' Davis clears air with manager after dugout clash
Orioles first baseman Chris Davis said he reached a "breaking point" when he charged at manager Brandon Hyde in the dugout on Wednesday night, and expressed his regret during a lengthy conversion with Hyde on Friday.
Vikings
Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts' sideline
The Indianapolis Colts are taking no chances with Andrew Luck — or Adam Vinatieri.
Twins
Wrist strain puts Twins slugger Cruz on injured list
Nelson Cruz aggravated a left wrist injury that has plagued him during a season where he was on pace for 45 home runs.