CHICAGO — A couple of costly errors at third base over the weekend contributed to Miguel Andujar being the designated hitter the last two games.

There's no issue with the 23-year-old's bat, though.

Andujar homered and singled in the go-ahead run in the 13th inning, Sonny Gray won in his first relief outing since 2013 and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Andujar had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run shot as New York won its second straight following a five-game skid that included four losses at AL East-leading Boston.

Whether it's third base or DH, Andujar said it doesn't matter as long as he's in the lineup.

"I'm going to play whatever position the manager decides to put me in," he said through a translator.

Gray (9-8) pitched three scoreless innings in his first appearance since losing his spot in the starting rotation. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out four. Gray hadn't come out of the bullpen since his rookie season with Oakland.

"It's been a tough couple of days for me, but everyone in this clubhouse has had my back," he said. "It was nice to come in in a situation and pitch well enough to get a win there."

After Stanton's homer made it 3-1 in the 10th, Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer against Zach Britton in the bottom of the inning.

Didi Gregorius started the 13th-inning rally with a one-out walk against Luis Avilan (2-1). After Gleyber Torres struck out, Luke Voit singled to put runners on first and second. Andujar then singled to left, scoring Gregorius.

Abreu's homer was his 20th this season, making him the 18th player with least 20 homers in each of his first five seasons.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia struck out 12 and allowed a run over 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander became the first player 38 or older with that many strikeouts in a game since Randy Johnson on Aug. 22, 2008, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

White Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

"His velocity was up and he was attacking the zone," manager Rick Renteria said of Lopez. "He got into a little traffic and could have fallen apart, and he worked right through it."

Chicago took a 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Abreu.

Aaron Hicks broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff double in the sixth.

Andujar's homer leading off the seventh tied it at 1.

"He's just been such a good player for us," manager Aaron Boone said. "He's so good in the box. The ability to make adjustments that he's shown throughout the year has been impressive and it's just another good night for him."

ROBBED ... AGAIN

With one out in the fifth, Lopez appeared to lose the no-hitter and shutout on the same pitch. Kyle Higashioka hit a drive to center that looked destined for the bleachers, but center fielder Adam Engel ran back and reached well over the wall to bring it back.

It was the second straight night Engel has taken away an apparent home run. On Monday, he robbed Greg Bird of a potential three-run shot when he made a leaping catch in the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: OF Jacoby Ellsbury is out for the season after having surgery on his left hip. The team said Ellsbury had arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum. The surgery was performed Monday by Dr. Bryan Kelly at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The expected recovery time is about six months.

UP NEXT

Despite being tied for most wins in the AL, Yankees RHP Luis Severino (14-5, 3.08) enters the finale of the three-game series Wednesday night looking to snap a three-start losing streak. Severino has allowed 16 runs in 15 innings during that stretch, an ERA of 9.60. RHP Lucas Giolito (7-8, 5.97) starts for the White Sox.