NORMAL, Ala. — Gerard Andrus had 20 points as Prairie View topped Alabama A&M 69-54 on Monday night.
Darius Williams had 12 points for Prairie View (11-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Devonte Patterson added 12 points.
The Bulldogs' 29.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Prairie View opponent this season.
Garrett Hicks had 16 points for the Bulldogs (5-15, 2-7), who have now lost six games in a row. Cameron Alford added 14 points and six rebounds. Evan Wiley had seven rebounds.
Prairie View takes on Texas Southern at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
U.S. women beat Costa Rica 6-0, win Olympic qualifying group
Christen Press and Samantha Mewis each scored a pair of goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 6-0 to finish atop its group in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild's playoff hopes hinge on next two weeks
Two months' worth of games remain on the Wild's schedule, but to coach Bruce Boudreau, this week and next stand out from the rest.
Wild
Gritty justice: Flyers mascot cleared of claim he punched teenager
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty has been cleared of allegations that he punched a 13-year-old boy in the back after a photo shoot, police said.
Gophers
No. 3 Oregon hands No. 4 UConn worst home loss since 2005
Kelly Graves and Oregon made history, handing UConn one of its worst home losses under Geno Auriemma.
Gophers
Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
Baylor has strengthened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member…