– Andrew Yang knows that most Americans have absolutely no idea who he is. Even before he makes his expected debut on the presidential debate stage, he has a good guess what viewers will be thinking when the camera shifts to him.

“ ‘Who the hell is that guy?’ ” said Yang, 44, between stops during a recent campaign swing through Iowa.

He’s not wrong. A Taiwanese-American entrepreneur, lawyer and philanthropist from New York who launched his long-shot bid for the presidency more than a year ago, Yang is barely a blip in most national polls, where his support ranks between 1% and 3%.

But Yang has become something of a below-the-radar phenomenon in the crowded field of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. Some candidates far better known have been struggling to catch fire on social media and are playing to smaller audiences; Yang has been packing in some of the largest crowds in the race — an estimated 3,000 in San Francisco; 2,000 in Los Angeles, and 2,500 in Seattle, where he paused the rally to point out a pair of bald eagles overhead.

“It’s a sign!” Yang declared, as supporters broke into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!”

While Democratic voters are so far largely embracing conventional politicians, the ability of an outsider like Yang to generate buzz shows how the unsettled political climate that paved the way for Donald Trump’s stunning 2016 rise is reverberating now. Some of the more prominent Democratic candidates have tried to answer voter unease over the economy and the state of the country by staking out positions far more liberal than those held by the party four years ago — but Yang is selling himself as a total disrupter.

He has laid out nearly 80 policy proposals on his website, including his call for the NCAA to pay college athletes, and free marriage counseling for all. At the center of Yang’s campaign is what he calls the “Freedom Dividend,” a form of universal basic income that would give $1,000 each month to every American between age 18 and 64. It has generated enough attention that voters have forced better-known candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former congressman Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, to take a position. (They both opposed it.)

Yang’s campaign has raised roughly $2 million and, more important, surpassed the threshold of 65,000 individual donors required to gain entry to the first primary debates in June and July.

That a political unknown like Yang has gained traction is a testament to his savvy use of modern media platforms that have been pure oxygen to a nontraditional candidate like him. Generally ignored by mainstream sites, Yang went big on social media and turned to podcasts such as “Freakonomics” (episode title: “Why is This Man Running for President?”) to get attention.

A two-hour podcast interview in February with Joe Rogan, a stand-up comedian, TV host and mixed martial arts commentator, that put Yang on the map. Rogan boasts an audience of millions — particularly young men — and has a devoted following on Twitter and Reddit.

After the Rogan podcast, Yang’s Twitter followers jumped eightfold — going from roughly 34,000 to 287,000 in a little over a month. Online fans started creating thousands of memes and videos on Facebook, Instagram and other social media, spreading his campaign further.

Yang hasn’t yet assembled a traditional political infrastructure. His staff, mostly people in their 20s and early 30s who are new to politics, numbers fewer than a dozen. But his online army of support has elevated his profile immeasurably.

Recently, Yang mused about deploying a hologram of himself on the campaign trail, allowing him to beam himself in multiple early-primary states at once. “Imagine that!” he said.

In substance and in style, Yang presents himself as a candidate relentlessly of the future. He warns the U.S. is on the brink of a major job apocalypse, spurred by the increasing use of robots and artificial workplace intelligence that ultimately will eliminate the need for human employees.

“What we did to the manufacturing workers we are now going to do to the retail workers, the call center workers, the fast-food workers, the truck drivers, and on and on through the economy,” Yang declared at a rally in Chicago last month. “This is a crisis.”

Yang has particularly fixated on the plight of truckers. Speaking at a recent rural issues forum in Stuart, a tiny town in western Iowa, a state where the trucking industry employs an estimated 98,000 drivers, Yang pointed to an incident in February when scores of truck drivers snarled traffic on Indianapolis-area highways in protest of mandated electronic monitoring devices that track their hours.

“What are the truck drivers going to do when the robot trucks come and start driving themselves?” Yang asked.

A murmur went through the audience of about 200. A man in jeans and a trucker cap shook his head at the thought. “Chaos,” the man said.

This is where Yang’s “Freedom Dividend” comes in. The $12,000 given annually to every U.S. adult up to age 64 would be funded in part by a 10% “value-added tax” on such tech companies as Amazon, Google and Facebook, which he estimates would generate roughly $800 billion a year.

“You could call this the tech check,” Yang said. He has dismissed critics who say the money, paid out regardless of an individual’s income or employment status, would encourage people not to work. He argues that the added financial security will spur people to create businesses or go back to school, or take risks they might not otherwise take.

“This isn’t about people being lazy,” he said.