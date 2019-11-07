MEMPHIS – The last few years, it wasn’t as if Andrew Wiggins would never show his potential. There would be moments, usually in game against Oklahoma City, when it would all seem to click for Wiggins – driving, shooting, getting to the foul line.

The problem was he could rarely string together consecutive performances like that.

This new Wolves regime has been trying to unlock Wiggins, and maybe they are on the right track early in the season.

Despite a 1-2 record for the Wolves, Wiggins has put together three solid games from a statistical standpoint and has look confident and assertive on the offensive end. He has shot 28 of 58 from the field, which looks even better when you consider Wiggins has shot 11 of 24 from three-point range in those totals. That’s 46 percent, and if Wiggins can even stay around the 40 percent mark, the Wolves would be over the moon.

He finished with 30 points in the Wolves’ 137-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

“They just want me to be aggressive and keep playing the way I’m playing so I’m going to keep doing that,” Wiggins said. “Keep staying aggressive attacking the rim and trying to do whatever I can to help the team.”

Wiggins handles some point guard duties with Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) unavailable. That helped boost his assist total to six, tied with Saturday’s game against Washington for the most he has had this season.

“He’s very talented,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a shock to anyone. If it is, he’s just proven himself in this league and he keeps playing well.”

Wiggins has professed to try and eliminate the mid-range jumper and long two-pointers from his game as much as possible. He entered Thursday averaging three shots per game form the mid-range, that’s down from 4.4 a season ago. He’s averaging 6.7 three-point attempts per game, up from 4.8, while his attempts in the restricted area are up to 6.1 from 4.9. Wiggins is taking more efficient shots, and the Wolves are starting to see some results from that.