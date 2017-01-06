– Timberwolves young star Andrew Wiggins’ 41-point night wasn’t enough to keep the Washington Wizards from winning their ninth consecutive home game, 112-105 Friday night at Verizon Center.

Wiggins’ 41 were six points away from his career high, but they didn’t keep the Wizards from pushing away in the game’s final minutes.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 22 points and three-time All Star guard John Wall scored 18.

Karl-Anthony Town added 18 points to Wiggins’ 41 for the Wolves.

The Wolves trailed by as many as 14 points early in the third quarter, but reversed course and led 85-80 by quarter’s end after a 33-14 run closed the third.

Wiggins scored 16 of his 41 points in that quarter alone, but the five-point lead didn’t last long after the Wizards scored the first nine points to start the fourth quarter.

Washington pushed its lead back to four points in the fourth quarter’s opening minutes, but the Wolves tied the score at 95 with fewer than five minutes left and then Wiggins gave them a 101-99 lead when he scored his 36th and 37th points of the night, with 2:43 left.

But Wall answered by scoring consecutive baskets and the Wizards led 105-101 with 1:40 left.

When Wiggins refused to let the Wolves go away by scoring twice more himself, the Wizards responded each time. First, Bradley Beal’s three-point shot pushed them back ahead 108-103 with 1:09 left and then Marcin Gortat’s layup made it 110-105 with 48.2 seconds left.