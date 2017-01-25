



Andrew Wiggins found his spot Tuesday night in the final seconds to sink the Timberwolves’ first buzzer-beater in nearly five years.

The last-second field goal also snapped an almost 10-year drought without the Wolves turning what would have been a loss into a victory. The last player to do this was Kevin Garnett in March 2007.

“I was going to get there one way or the other,” Wiggins said after the 112-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns. “I wasn’t going to let them stop me. My mind was made up when I got the ball. I got to my spot. That’s my shot.”

Wiggins stumbled when he began his move to the basket, but found his balance and pulled up for the buzzer-beating jumper. At 21 years old, he is the youngest player with a buzzer-beater this season.

The game-winning shot earned the Wolves their third consecutive win and improved their record to 6-2 in the last eight games.

Ricky Rubio assisted Wiggins’ game-winner, reversing their roles the last time the Wolves used a last-second shot to secure a win. Rubio broke the tie and beat Oklahoma City by hitting a three-pointer, assisted by Wiggins, with .2 seconds remaining, last March.

Chase Budinger beat Indiana with a go-ahead layup with .8 seconds left against Indiana in November 2012.

Luke Ridnour was responsible for the Wolves’ last buzzer-beater in February 2012. He broke the tie and claimed the victory with an 8-foot jumper as time expired.

The 2012 calendar year produced four last-second winning shots for the Wolves. Kevin Love made two of the game-winners with a pair of free throws against Philadelphia in February and a buzzer-beating three-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers in January.

Garnett hit four buzzer-beaters in his career with the Wolves, the first in April 2000, his fifth NBA season. Wiggins is in this third NBA season.

Highlights:

Andrew Wiggins SINKS the game-winner to beat the Suns 112-111 ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/65YZ7ydQ5v — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2017