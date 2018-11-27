Andrew Sendejo’s season is over.

The Vikings put the veteran safety on injured reserve Tuesday after he had been sidelined the past six weeks because of a groin injury.

Rookie Craig James, a former Gophers and Southern Illinois cornerback, was promoted from the practice squad.

The Vikings defense, dealing with cornerback Xavier Rhodes’ hamstring injury, also re-signed former Gophers cornerback Jalen Myrick to the practice squad and waived defensive end Jonathan Wynn with an injury designation.

Sendejo, 31, practiced as recently as Week 9 and was listed as a full participant in the last practice before the Nov. 4 win against the Lions. But he didn’t play and hasn’t practiced since.

Sendejo’s time with the Vikings could be over. The Vikings have a 2019 team option on his contract worth $5.5 million. It would be his highest career salary and make him a top 25-paid safety, so his future in Minnesota might depend on a reworked contract.

Andrew Sendejo

The Vikings will have multiple decisions to make at safety. Anthony Harris (restricted) and George Iloka (unrestricted) are set to become free agents. Harris has started the past four games for Sendejo.

One of the longest-tenured Vikings players, Sendejo has started 61 games since he was initially signed in November 2011. He has 20 pass deflections, seven interceptions and a forced fumble in his career.

Sendejo, in his ninth season, suffered a groin injury in a Week 5 victory in Philadelphia. He was the second oldest player on the Vikings roster behind Tom Johnson.

James signed with the Vikings in May after going through the rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent. He spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Gophers before transferring to SIU.

Myrick played in five NFL games with Jacksonville in 2017.