A 52-year-old Andover man died Saturday afternoon when a car in which he was a passenger crashed into a tree in a residential yard in Andover. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was driving a vehicle traveling northbound in the 14000 block of Underclift Street NW. when he lost control and struck a tree. His passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, then booked into the Anoka County jail.