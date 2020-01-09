Rich Wilkie the only football coach in Andover program history, announced his resignation Wednesday to join Derrin Lamker's staff as quarterbacks coach at Augsburg University.

Wilkie, who compiled a 90-93 record at Andover in 28 years, will remain a social studies teacher at the high school.

"It was too good to pass up," Wilkie said. "There a lot less sand in the hourglass of my career and this couldn't have been more perfect timing. It's always tough to leave, but Andover is in good shape in every facet."

Lamker, who coached at Osseo before spending the past three seasons at Edina, was named head coach at Augsburg on Dec. 20.

DAVID LA VAQUE

Liberty hires Lynx coach

Walt Hopkins was introduced Wednesday as the new coach of the New York Liberty at Barclays Center — the WNBA team's new home this season.

Hopkins had been a Lynx assistant since 2017. Before that, he was the academic coach at Cal. He previously was director of basketball operations and player development for the Tulsa Shock.

Former coach Katie Smith's contract wasn't renewed after the season ended in September. The team has the first pick in the WNBA draft in April. .

Tyler Johnson honored

Gophers senior wide receiver Tyler Johnson's play in the Outback Bowl earned him a spot on The Associated Press all-bowl team.

The Minneapolis North graduate was the game's MVP. He made 12 catches for 202 yards, included a one-handed touchdown grab in the second quarter and a 73-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for Minnesota's final points in the 31-24 victory over Auburn.

Etc.

•The Gophers women's indoor track and field team is ranked No. 7 in the preseason ratings led by Ayesha Champagnie, ranked No. 1 in the long jump, and Devia Brown, No. 3 in the shot put.

•Gophers divers Joy Zhu and Jake Butler were named the Big Ten women's diver of the week and men's freshman of the week, respectively. Zhu won the 1- and 3-meter events at the Tennessee Invitational while Butler placed second on the 1-meter board.