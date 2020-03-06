The first day of the Class 2A boys' hockey tournament had considerably more drama than its Class 1A counterpart, as Thursday fans at Xcel Energy Center witnessed the top seed among the big schools bow out in the state quarterfinals. Top-seeded Andover, which had lost three times all season, is out after a 3-2 loss to St. Thomas Academy, which was seeded fifth in its own section. C6

Class 2A

Friday

Blake (23-6)

Eden Prairie (23-5-1)

St. Thomas Acad. (19-8-2)

Hill-Murray-Moorhead winner

Class 1A

Friday

Hermantown (22-3-4)

Semifinals • 11 a.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral (24-3-1)

Mahtomedi (21-8)

Semifinals • 1 p.m.

Warroad (27-2)