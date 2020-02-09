PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Brandon Anderson had 22 points and Tamenang Choh scored a three-point play at the buzzer as Brown edged past Harvard 72-71 on Saturday night.
Anderson also had seven turnovers but only one assist.
Choh had 17 points for Brown (11-8, 4-2 Ivy League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Zach Hunsaker added 12 points. David Mitchell had seven rebounds.
Robert Baker had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (14-7, 3-3). Noah Kirkwood added 10 points and six rebounds. Christian Juzang had 10 points.
Brown faces Penn on the road on Friday. Harvard takes on Cornell at home on Friday.
