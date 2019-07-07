Milwaukee Brewers (47-43, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-45, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (4-2, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (6-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pirates are 17-18 against NL Central opponents. Pittsburgh leads the National League in hitting with a .271 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .344.

The Brewers are 24-17 against NL Central Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 102 hits and has 84 RBIs. Newman is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .329. Eric Thames is 9-for-31 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .317 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (knee), Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (shoulder).