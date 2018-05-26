DETROIT — Tim Anderson homered twice on his way to a career-high four RBIs, leading Hector Santiago and the Chicago White Sox to an 8-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Anderson and Jose Abreu each hit a solo drive in the fifth, tying it at 3. Daniel Palka led off the sixth with a tiebreaking shot off Francisco Liriano (3-2), and Anderson's three-run homer against Louis Coleman made it 7-3 White Sox.
Anderson also connected during Friday night's 5-4 loss to Detroit. He is up to 10 homers so far this season.
Santiago (1-2) allowed three runs, two earned, and seven hits in five innings in his first win since May 9, 2017, for Minnesota against the White Sox. He had gone 0-8 with an 8.61 ERA in his previous 11 starts.
Jeimer Candelario homered twice for Detroit and drove in three runs. Liriano struck out eight in five-plus innings, but was charged with five runs and six hits.
Candelario, who had the winning RBI single Friday night in his first game back from the disabled list, belted a two-run shot off Santiago in the first. He added a solo drive in the third, making it 3-1.
Candelario also walked and scored on an error by Anderson in the ninth. But Joakim Soria got Niko Goodrum to fly out to end the game.
TRAINER'S ROOM
White Sox: DH Matt Davidson was scratched due to back tightness after he missed the previous three games with the same ailment. Jose Rondon replaced him in the lineup.
Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera (right hamstring strain) could return Sunday. He has been out since May 4. After finishing their series with the White Sox, the Tigers host the Angels in a four-game set at Comerica Park.
UP NEXT
White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-4, 4.62 ERA) is expected to start Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Tigers: LHP Blaine Hardy (0-0, 3.46 ERA) is scheduled to face Shields.
