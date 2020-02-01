RICHMOND, Ky. — Lachlan Anderson had a season-high 20 points as Eastern Kentucky got past Southeast Missouri 70-57 on Saturday.
Jomaru Brown had 16 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (11-12, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Ty Taylor II added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Moreno had eight rebounds.
Sage Tolbert had 19 points and 17 rebounds for the Redhawks (4-19, 0-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Jordan Love added 12 points. Nygal Russell had 10 points.
Eastern Kentucky plays Eastern Illinois on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Jacksonville State at home on Thursday.
