Minnesota Twins (54-31, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-40, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (8-4, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Athletics: Tanner Anderson (0-3, 7.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Minnesota and Oakland are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Athletics are 25-20 in home games. Oakland has hit 137 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 21, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

The Twins are 28-17 in road games. Minnesota ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .269 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .318. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Blake Parker earned his first victory and Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Blake Treinen registered his third loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 21 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Polanco leads the Twins with 107 hits and has 40 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Chad Pinder: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (right foot toe contusion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).