TOKYO — Second-seeded Kevin Anderson advanced to the second round of the Japan Open by beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 on Wednesday.
Anderson hit 22 aces and saved five of six break points. He will next face Frances Tiafore.
Also, third-seeded Kei Nishikori advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Benoit Paire. Nishikori will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alex de Minaur in the next round.
Nick Kyrgios saved two set points in the second set before beating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (3) to reach the second round. Kyrgios will next face Richard Gasquet, who has defeated Kyrgios in five of their seven previous matches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Deng ready to contribute for Wolves, however that may play out
At 33, Luol Deng is an accomplished NBA veteran but still has a lot to prove. "Everyone has the right to say whether I've lost a step or not. They haven't seen me play," Deng said.
Twins
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
Tony Wolters waited and waited as the NL wild-card game went deep into Tuesday night. He stretched a couple of times and tried to figure out when he might get a chance to play.
Gophers
Edwards helps Wisconsin defense bounce back
T.J. Edwards' interception on a tipped ball with 38 seconds left and Iowa down four helped seal the Badgers' victory.
Gophers
Penn State's Rahne takes responsibility for failed 4th-and-5
Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne took responsibility Monday for calling the failed fourth-and-5 running play on the Nittany Lions' final drive against Ohio State, saying "ultimately I didn't give our guys the best chance to succeed."
Vikings
Kurt Warner's son emerges as Nebraska walk-on wide receiver
Kade Warner had a pretty good role model when it came to learning patience and perseverance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.