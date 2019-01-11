Window and door making giant Andersen Corp. broke ground Friday on its new manufacturing campus in Goodyear, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.
The Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen plans to invest more than $105 million in the 500,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility. The new site will create more than 415 jobs, officials said.
The facility, expected to be completed in 2020, will manufacture the Andersen 100 Series of products.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Inside Track
Business
Sanford Health joins generic drug company
The South Dakota-based health system is one of 12 new health systems backing an effort launched in 2018 to combat medication shortages.
Business
Mn engineering firms raise record amount for food charities
Ten Minnesota engineering firms have nearly tripled the amount they raise for food charities since the 2012 holiday season.
Business
Twin Cities pranksters took on the sharks of Shark Tank in December
St. Paul's Ryan Walther, a founder of the Onion, fooled the Shark Tank investors before he exhibited the real company.
Business
Sanford Health eyes growth in senior care
Executives are looking at growth chances with the closing Jan. 1 of Sanford Health's deal to merge with a large South Dakota-based nonprofit operator of senior care facilities
Business
Minneapolis cryptocurrency data firm raises cash
Clay Collins, still chairman of Leadpages, heads the Minneapolis-and-Boston based Nomics.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.