Window and door making giant Andersen Corp. broke ground Friday on its new manufacturing campus in Goodyear, Arizona, outside of Phoenix.

The Bayport, Minnesota-based Andersen plans to invest more than $105 million in the 500,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility. The new site will create more than 415 jobs, officials said.

The facility, expected to be completed in 2020, will manufacture the Andersen 100 Series of products.