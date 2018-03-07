Becca Kufrin is the next Bachelorette, ABC announced during the “After the Final Rose” special Tuesday night.

Kufrin, as we all know by now, was actually the winner of the just-wrapped 22nd season of “The Bachelor” — until she was infamously dumped by Bachelor Arie Luyendyk, who decided he’d rather be with rejected contestant Lauren Burnham. His gut-wrenching breakup with Becca was aired during the finale Monday night, putting Arie in the Hall of Terrible Bachelors forever. Now she’ll get her comeuppance on the upcoming 14th season of “The Bachelorette.”

But that wasn’t the night’s only highlight.

In a most awk turn of events, the Arie-Becca-Lauren love triangle were all present for the “After the Final Rose” episode of Season 22. So what happened next? Arie and Lauren got engaged in front of the studio audience… and Becca. Ouch.

“I’ve made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it, the good and the bad,” Arie said to Lauren, again to be clear, right in front of Becca (ouch). “I love you so much, and I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should’ve done this a long time ago.”

Some fan favorite contestants were also there to discuss Arie’s change of mind, including Bekah Martinez, Kendall Long, Seinne Fleming and Tia Booth.

Here are some other reactions from Twitter: