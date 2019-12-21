The skull-helmet makers were precise.

They wielded obsidian knives to slice skulls off children’s skeletons, scientists believe. Then they reassembled them atop the heads of dead infants, perhaps to protect them on a premature journey to the afterlife.

The discovery of two such skeletons, with helmets made of skulls, stunned archaeologists. In world history replete with such images, they are confident that no other people have fused them in the way this ancient South American culture did more than 2,000 years ago.

Sara Juengst, the lead author on the study, said she and her colleagues are shocked.

“Across the Andes, and time, we see head imagery, paintings and carvings associated with power over enemies, or a connection to ancestors,” said Juengst, a bioarchaeologist and professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. “This is unprecedented.”

Juengst and other archaeologists published their findings in the Latin American Antiquity journal that they titled: “Unique Infant Mortuary Ritual at Salango, Ecuador, 100 BC.” They unveiled the unique ritualistic burial among the Guangala people, a chiefdom culture deeply intertwined with the Pacific Ocean.

Now a modern tourist destination, Salango has apparently held secrets of its ancient burials under a fish factory. Burial sites are knotted with orange and pink Spondylus shells, Juengst said, which were highly prized in trading and are evidence the Guangala were skilled divers.

Finding heads or skulls used for ritualistic purposes is routine for researchers throughout the world, Juengst said. But between 2014 and 2016, when the skulls were uncovered, lead archaeologist and study co-author Richard Lunniss noticed the unusual practice of skulls affixed to the heads of two infants. The process was exact and skilled, Juengst said, with very few signs of cutting and no metal tools available.

In one case, the skull of a child between 4 and 12 was placed on the head of an infant 18 months old before burial. In another, a helmet was crafted for an infant younger than 1 from the skull of a child they believe could have been as young as 2.

Puzzled by the findings, the archaeology team speculated on why the practice was done.

There are no clear signs the children were killed for ritual or in any brutal fashion, Juengst said, although it couldn’t be ruled out. But the bones of the younger skeletons showed signs of extreme malnutrition or disease, pointing to an early death.

“Maybe they were trying to find a way to protect them in an afterlife they were facing,” she said. “We can imagine whoever buried these kids is upset. Grief is universal.”