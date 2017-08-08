Anchor Bank, one of the largest community banks in the Twin Cities, will be acquired by Old National Bancorp in a deal worth $303.2 million, the banks announced Tuesday morning.

Founded in 1967, Anchor Bank has 18 branches in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and Mankato. The company has $2.1 billion in assets. Old National is almost 10 times larger, with $15 billion in total assets, making it the largest financial services holding company headquartered in Indiana.

“As we were looking for new ways to help Anchor support our growth, and the growth of our customers, we concluded that partnering with a larger organization would be the best option for our shareholders, employees and customers,” said Carl Jones, Anchor’s CEO, in a written statement.

The partnership marks Old National’s entry into Minnesota, and is a “natural extension of our franchise,” according to Old National President and CEO Bob Jones.

“Not only does it position us in strong, vibrant markets with proven growth potential, it also represents a perfect cultural fit and an opportunity to continue the strong legacy of service that has distinguished Anchor Bank for 50 years,” Jones said.

Anchor shareholders will receive 1.35 shares of Old National common stock and $2.625 in cash for each share of common stock they hold in Anchor Bank. Based on the most recent closing price of Old National’s stock, the deal is worth $303.2 million to Anchor shareholders, the banks said in a statement.

Board of both banks have approved the transaction. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and a vote of Anchor shareholders. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.