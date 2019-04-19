NEW YORK — Ancestry.com is apologizing for its ad that showed a mixed-race couple discussing escaping to the North during the Civil War era.
The DNA testing company removed the ad from TV and its YouTube channel after it drew widespread criticism for whitewashing slavery.
The ad is part of a campaign by Ancestry showing stories from the past to pique viewers' curiosity about their ancestors. In the ad, a white man tells a black woman that they can be together if they escape to the North.
But critics pointed out that the ad ignores the fact that mixed race couplings during the slavery era were usually not romantic love stories but instead due to rape and violence against slaves.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Pets
A change in routine raises the question: Are dogs more adaptable than their owners?
Change in routine raises the question: Are dogs more adaptable than their owners?
Celebrities
Meet the Minnesota physical therapists who have become YouTube superstars
Winona, Minn., has given YouTube " 'The Most Famous Physical Therapists on the Internet,' in our opinion, of course," said Bob Schrupp, half (the tall…
Home & Garden
10 ways to get your home decor color on
If you've been holding back on your color wheel, now's the time to let go. With the official launch of spring, it's the perfect time…
Variety
DNA helps connect dogs, droppings
In Raleigh, N.C., residents of the Dakota apartment complex are stepping out a little more confidently after management engaged the services of a company called…
TV & Media
TV picks for April 20-21: 'Ramy,' Prince, 'Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration'
Hope and a prayerMining jokes out of growing up Muslim in America may seem like heavy lifting, but Ramy Youssef makes it look easy in…