When the land-dwelling ancestors of today’s whales and dolphins slipped into the seas long ago, they gained many things — flippers, the ability to hold their breath for long periods of time and tough skin. They also discarded traits that were not useful.

In fact, as scientists reported in Science Advances, the loss of some genes allowed them to shed features that would have been liabilities beneath the waves, which may have contributed to the survival of future generations. As more genomes are sequenced, researchers can pick out which genes are shared among groups of organisms.

A team led by Michael Hiller, a geneticist at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics and an author of the new paper, used this technique with modern cetaceans, the group that includes whales, dolphins and porpoises. Then they compared that set of genes to those of the cetaceans’ nearest relatives, the hippo family, and pinpointed 85 genes that were inactivated in the cetaceans’ ancestor during its move to the aquatic life.

These genes were involved in a variety of processes, such as blood clotting, sleep and hair growth. For instance, one of the lost genes produces an enzyme involved in DNA repair. But this enzyme does messy work, introducing errors. Other, less mistake-prone enzymes are still found in cetaceans, but the messy enzyme may have done more harm than good.

Four genes related to melatonin, a sleep hormone, were also lost. In most creatures, melatonin production rises as the body prepares for sleep. But in cetaceans, half the brain slumbers while the other half monitors the environment. Under those circumstances, Hiller said, melatonin may have been counterproductive.

Hiller said the rule of thumb in evolution is that genes that are not actively being used tend to disappear or be inactivated. But the new study suggests that the same process can purge the genome of genes that would make a new way of living too dangerous, extra baggage that emerging species — which became today’s whales, porpoises, dolphins — were better off without.