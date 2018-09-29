BATESVILLE, Miss. — Amid a retrial, a federal analyst has laid out the timeline to jurors of the night a Mississippi woman was burned alive in 2014.

U.S. Department of Justice Analyst Paul Rowlett testified for hours Saturday as an expert witness in the field of intelligence analysis. He outlined for the jury how he used cellphone records to piece together the movements of 29-year-old defendant Quinton Tellis and the 19-year-old victim, Jessica Chambers.

The Clarion Ledger reports Rowlett says he received location data from several cellphones and noted that where Tellis said he was on the day of Chambers' death was not where his cellphone data says he was.

Another inconsistency was that Tellis said he had known Chambers for about two weeks when she died. Cellphone records indicated they'd only known each other for a week.