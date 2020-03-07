Throughout the 2020 presidential race, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have seemed like reluctant foes.

They met with each other before starting their campaigns. They had each other’s backs at the debates, until they didn’t. Most important, they agreed on how to confront the issues, if not always on the exact details.

But Warren’s pool of voters, who are casting for an alternative, generally doesn’t look like Sanders’ base. There is reason to believe that former Vice President Joe Biden could pick up nearly as many of Warren’s former voters as Sanders does.

“Obviously the more strong liberal-policy folks should break more for Sanders than Biden,” Paul Maslin, a longtime Democratic pollster, said in an interview. “But I don’t know that it’s going to be anywhere near unanimous. If Biden is over the hump and is now clearly the accepted candidate as the best to beat Trump, and there’s a coalescing of the party around that view, he’s going to gain all kinds of support.”

There is certainly significant overlap between the core support of Sanders and Warren, the party’s two leading liberals. He is particularly well positioned to usurp the kinds of older millennials and Gen X liberals who often favored Warren.

Indeed, in a Quinnipiac poll conducted early last month, when Biden was reeling from a weak performance in the Iowa caucuses, Warren’s voters were four times as likely to name Sanders as their second choice as they were for Biden.

This Sanders’ supporter at a campaign rally Thursday in Phoenix had a message on his hat — he’s doing well with Hispanics.

Still, only one-third of her supporters in that poll pointed to Sanders as a runner-up. That’s less than 5% of the Democratic electorate. Besides, a lot has happened in the past month; and much of the party has united behind Biden.

Most troubling for Sanders, Warren’s support profile has about as much overlap with Biden’s as it does with his.

Warren’s base is heavily tilted toward college graduates, women, white people and middle- to high-earners. It’s not as if Sanders has been unable to win votes in these demographics. For instance, his backers on Super Tuesday were just as likely to be women as to be men.

But there’s a working-class tilt to Sanders’ support that does not play out with Warren’s. He is diminishingly popular as you go up the income scale; the opposite is true of Warren.

If the average Warren voter is an upper-middle-class white woman, Sanders is in a tough spot: He has serious vulnerabilities among this group.

“For most suburban or upper-middle-class white women, Joe Biden is a pretty comfortable place to land,” Maslin said.

“There’s the Obama connection, there’s a sense of stability and experience that’s probably pretty helpful, and then to the extent that they’re being pragmatic, they probably see him as a potentially stronger candidate against Trump,” he added, though he noted that polling did not suggest that either Biden or Sanders was significantly better positioned for the general election.

The good news for Sanders is that Warren’s backers are highly likely to identify as liberals, and exit polls suggest that the two candidates’ voters tend to agree on the issues.

The bad news for him is that his remaining rival, Biden, has already shown an ability to win over a solid chunk of liberal voters. In Super Tuesday states with available data, 40 to 60% of Biden voters identified as liberals.

But the moderate former vice president isn’t an ideal choice for Warren’s voters, either. He has not articulated policy goals nearly as far-reaching or precise as Warren did.

The problems for Sanders are that he can’t seem to break through with black voters or older voters, despite his increasingly targeted appeals to blacks and his campaign’s focus on preserving Social Security. Warren’s base — heavily white and light on voters over 65 — doesn’t have much to offer him on those fronts.