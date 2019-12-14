– Britain was still counting votes in its landmark election early Friday when Democrats and Republicans across the Atlantic began speculating whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide win was a good omen for President Donald Trump’s re-election chances in 2020 — and a cautionary tale for Democrats.

It had happened before, in 2016, when Britain’s angry vote to leave the European Union came to be seen as a canary-in-the-coal-mine for Trump’s insurgent victory over Hillary Clinton five months later. And Friday in the Oval Office, Trump seized on the idea that history might repeat itself.

“I think that might be a harbinger of what’s to come in our country,” he said of Johnson’s big win. But if there are parallels, there are also differences between this British election and the U.S. contest next year.

The populist contagion that defined the 2016 elections has not dissolved in either country, but the dynamics are different.

Trump cheered on Johnson from the sidelines, even as the British leader desperately tried to keep a distance from the president. But there are key differences between Trump and Johnson; the U.S. president’s disruptive style and deep unpopularity with large segments of the electorate even brought some comparisons with Jeremy Corbyn, the vanquished Labour leader.

For all his populist bluster, Johnson rejected a proposal to join forces with the hard right.

In victory, he has appealed for unity with promises of funding for schools and the National Health Service, a big-government approach that would not look out of character for a European Social Democrat.

For Republicans, who have fully embraced Trump, Johnson’s win shows not just the continuing potency of populism but also its limits. For Democrats, who have been engaged in a battle between their progressive and moderate wings, the Labour Party’s defeat is, on one level, a useful example, since party officials have long debated the risks of tacking to the left. Still, there is no equivalent among Democrats running for president to Corbyn, a very divisive figure.

“There’s going to be a huge debate about why Labour lost, which has ramifications in the United States,” said Thomas Wright, director of the Center for the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution.

“Some Democrats will say it lost because Corbyn was unpopular and the party had an anti-Semitism problem,” Wright said. “Others will say the party’s left-wing economic policy was the problem.”

Joe Biden, the leading moderate Democrat in the primary race, lost no time making the latter case. On Thursday, he predicted that a Labour loss would be chalked up to its extreme positions.

“Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so, so far to the left,” Biden said, characterizing the analysis he expected. “It comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis quickly.”

It was a not-so-subtle plea to Democrats to choose him over liberals like Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.