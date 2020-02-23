At first glance, it may seem contradictory that the nation’s intelligence agencies were telling Congress that Russian President Vladimir Putin is presumably striving to get President Donald Trump re-elected, while also warning Sen. Bernie Sanders of evidence that he is the Russian president’s favorite Democrat.

But to the intelligence analysts and outside experts who have spent the past three years dissecting Russian motives in the 2016 election, and who tried to limit the effect of Russian interference in the 2018 midterms, what is unfolding in 2020 makes perfect sense.

Trump and Sanders represent the most divergent ends of their respective parties, and both are backed by supporters known more for their passion than their policy rigor, which makes them ripe for exploitation by Russian trolls, disinformation specialists and hackers for hire seeking to widen divisions in U.S. society.

While the two candidates disagree on almost everything, both share an instinct that the U.S. is overcommitted abroad: Neither is likely to pursue policies that push back on Putin’s plan to restore Moscow’s influence around the world.

And if you are trying to sow chaos in an already chaotic, vitriolic election, Putin could hardly hope for better than a faceoff between an incumbent with a history of race-baiting who is shouting “America First” at rallies — while darkly suggesting the coming election is rigged — and a democratic socialist from Vermont advocating a drastic expansion of taxes and government programs like Medicare.

“Any figures that radicalize politics and do harm to center views and unity in the United States are good for Putin’s Russia,” said Victoria Nuland, who served as NATO ambassador and assistant secretary of state for European affairs, and had her phone calls intercepted and broadcast by Russian intelligence services.

The intelligence reports provided to the House Intelligence Committee, inciting Trump’s ire, may make the U.S.’s understanding of Putin’s plans sound more certain than they really are, according to intelligence officials who contributed to the assessment. Those officials caution that such reports are as much art as science, a mixture of informants, intercepted conversations and intuition as analysts in the nation’s 17 intelligence agencies try to get into the heads of foreign leaders.

Although intelligence officials have disputed that the officer who delivered the main briefing said Russia was actively aiding the president’s re-election, people in the room said that intelligence officers’ responses to lawmakers’ follow-up questions made clear that Russia was trying to get Trump re-elected.

Intelligence is hardly a perfect process, as Americans learned when the nation went to war in Iraq based in part on an estimate that Saddam Hussein was once again in search of a nuclear weapon.

But in this election, the broad strategy — as opposed to the specific tactics — are not exactly a mystery. Putin, analysts agree, mostly seeks anything that would further take the sheen off U.S. democracy and make presidential elections in the U.S. seem no more credible than his own. After that, he is eager for a compliant counterpart in the White House, one unlikely to challenge his ambitions.

Not surprisingly, the Kremlin said this is all an American fantasy aimed at demonizing Russia for the United States’ own failings.