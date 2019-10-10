– Breathtaking in scope, defiant in tone, the White House’s refusal to cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry amounts to an unabashed challenge to America’s long-standing constitutional order.

In effect, President Donald Trump is making the sweeping assertion that he can ignore Congress as it weighs his fate because he considers the impeachment effort unfair and the Democrats who initiated it to be biased against him, an argument that channeled his anger even as it failed to pass muster with many scholars Wednesday.

But the White House case, outlined in an extraordinary letter to Democratic leaders Tuesday, is more a political argument than a legal one, aimed less at convincing a judge than convincing the public, or at least a portion of it. At its core, it is born out of the cold calculation that Trump probably cannot stop the Democrat-led House from impeaching him, so the real goal is to delegitimize the process.

Just last week, Trump acknowledged that Democrats appeared to have enough votes to impeach him in the House and that he was counting on the Republican-controlled Senate to acquit him. By presenting the inquiry as the work of an unholy alliance of deep-state saboteurs and Democratic hatchet-men, he hopes to undermine its credibility, forestall Republican defections and energize his voters heading into next year’s re-election campaign.

“As a general matter, painting the process as highly partisan should rally the GOP and Trump base, as those groups will see the current inquiry as merely a continuation of the past three years,” said Henry Olsen, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a Washington research organization, and a student of conservative thought.

But it may also harden opposition to Trump, bolstering the impression that he considers himself above the law. That could build support for an article of impeachment that charges him with obstructing Congress in addition to any related to his effort to pressure Ukraine for damaging information about his Democratic adversaries.

The eight-page letter signed by Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, and sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats outlined a bevy of grievances about the House inquiry, some procedural and others political.

It argued that “this purported ‘impeachment inquiry’ ” was not valid because the House did not vote to authorize it, as it did in the cases of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, and that Pelosi took it upon herself instead to declare the existence of an impeachment process by fiat.

It complained that Republicans have been denied subpoena power of their own and that the president’s lawyers have not been allowed to attend closed-door interviews, cross-examine witnesses or call their own to testify.

But it also threw in a hodgepodge of Trump’s favorite objections, essentially memorializing some of his many Twitter blasts at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is leading the inquiry and has become the president’s chief target.

“You look at all the irregularities, you can come to the conclusion that this is an illicit hearing,” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, said. “This is the first time that a president hasn’t had the ability to have his party to call witnesses in the preliminary phase. It sounds like they’re singling him out for unfair treatment.”

Constitutional scholars, though, were not impressed. “It looks like a pathetic attempt to make a legal argument when the president is really expressing rage at the Congress for trying to stop him,” said Corey Brettschneider, an impeachment expert at Brown University. “What’s sad about it is it’s so poorly drafted and the legal arguments are so nonexistent that you wonder who’s advising the president.”

In some ways, Trump is employing a version of Clinton’s strategy, albeit on steroids.

During independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation, Clinton repeatedly sought to block testimony or documents, only to be overruled by the courts, just as Nixon was in the Supreme Court’s groundbreaking and unanimous U.S. v. Nixon decision. Unlike Trump, Clinton finally agreed to testify before Starr’s grand jury, although only after refusing six times and eventually being subpoenaed.

In the end, the House voted almost entirely on party lines to impeach Clinton and, with Democrats sticking by him, the Senate voted to acquit him after a trial — the scenario that, flipping the parties, looks most likely to repeat itself with Trump.