– Ever since Kim Jong Un took over as the young, untested ruler of North Korea seven years ago, he has promised his country a future free from deprivation.

In his first speech as leader, he vowed that North Koreans, millions of whom starved during a famine in the 1990s, would never again have to tighten their belts. Last year, he apologized to the nation for failing to live up to that pledge, expressing how “anxious and remorseful” it made him.

Then, this year, he proclaimed a new shift to North Korea’s 25 million people: Now that the nation possessed a nuclear arsenal, it could change gears and start building a prosperous economy after years of international sanctions.

So when President Donald Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled their much anticipated summit June 12, the North Korean response was remarkably diplomatic and cordial, holding open the hope that the meeting could still take place. Kim also held an unexpected meeting Saturday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss how to salvage the summit with Trump.

It was a strong reminder, analysts said, that Kim not only wants a diplomatic deal with the United States — he may need one.

“North Korea can still survive under sanctions, especially if China helps it,” said Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul. “But as long as sanctions are there, Kim Jong Un can never deliver the kind of rapid economic growth he has promised for his people.”

Kim’s stated desire to continue engaging with Trump — even after such a high-profile snub — does not necessarily mean the North Korean leader is willing to renounce his nuclear arsenal, the primary U.S. demand.

No matter how painful sanctions may be, analysts say, Kim would be unwilling to give up his nuclear weapons unless an accord left him feeling completely safe without them. The security of his family-run regime is nonnegotiable.

North Korea has emphasized that it wants security guarantees and will not trade its nuclear arsenal for economic benefits alone.

Indeed, the North Korean economy has been growing as much as 5 percent annually under Kim’s rule, because of a limited embrace of market forces and, until late last year, loopholes in the multiple rounds of sanctions adopted by the U.N. Security Council.

Still, his apparent willingness to continue diplomatic efforts suggests that Kim, 34, is under pressure to satisfy rising expectations in North Korea for economic gains and to shake off the painful grip of sanctions.

While largely depicted as a nuclear provocateur in the outside world, Kim is determined to be the face of a modern and more open North Korea at home.

Since taking over in 2011 after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, Kim has installed water parks, ski resorts, a new airport, skyscrapers and even a dolphinarium. Cellphones have become a common consumer item in North Korean cities, although the country remains mostly isolated from the global internet.

But for all his efforts to portray himself as vigorous, approachable and goal-oriented, Kim has the power to rule his country and suppress dissent through extreme brutality. There is no political opposition.

He is believed to have ordered dozens of executions, including the killing of his own uncle, and North Korea still runs a network of gulags. Kim keeps the elite on its toes by frequently purging and reshuffling senior military and party officials.

The contrasts between the North and South are stark. North Korea generates a tiny fraction — less than 5 percent, by some estimates — of the electricity that South Korea does, leaving passengers stranded for hours in immobilized trains because of widespread power shortages, according to defectors from the country.

The dueling economic realities of the two countries are on clear display from space: Even now, nighttime satellite photos show the southern half of the Korean Peninsula splotched with bright lights, while Kim’s North is shrouded in darkness, with only a pinprick of light indicating the location of Pyongyang, where the nation’s elite lives.

When Kim met with South Korea’s president last month and invited him to Pyongyang, he asked Moon to fly there because North Korea’s roads and trains were in such “embarrassing” condition.

Without a doubt, North Korea has come a long way since the 1990s, when mass starvation stalked the population and the country was so energy-starved that travelers camped out in stations for days waiting for trains.

While Kim may wield tremendous power, his longevity as North Korea’s undisputed leader is not guaranteed.

Like many dictators, said Scott Seaman, a Korea analyst at the Eurasia Group, a consultancy in Washington, “This is a guy who goes to sleep at night not knowing whether he’s going to wake up.”