– Moments before his meeting with Kim Jong Un, as President Donald Trump stared into North Korea for the first time, he still nursed a familiar grievance: The press doesn’t appreciate his accomplishments.

Standing atop an observation point on the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone, Trump listened as a general briefed him on the military significance of the location.

Then he gave his own assessment, in which he played a central role.

“There was great conflict here before our meeting in Singapore,” Trump said, referring to his first summit with Kim last year. “Tremendous conflict and death, all around them. And it’s now been extremely peaceful. It’s been a whole different world.

“I say that for the press,” he went on. “They have no appreciation for what is being done, none. There was great conflict here before our meeting in Singapore. After our first summit, all of the danger went away.”

Trump called his impromptu meeting with Kim, in which he became the first U.S. president to set foot in North Korea, “historic” and “very legendary.”

Foreign policy analysts were less impressed.

“It’s only ‘historic’ if it leads to de-nuke negotiations, a verifiable agreement and a peace treaty,” said Victor Cha, a former National Security Council official who served as President George W. Bush’s envoy to North Korea. “Otherwise it’s just some nice pics and pageantry.”

Samantha Vinograd, who served on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama, said Trump had effectively moved his own goalposts backward, tacitly walking away from his initial demand for complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“By shaking hands with Kim Jong Un at the DMZ with no preconditions attached, he’s really signaling that his metric for success at this point is the status quo, which is no long-range missile tests and no nuclear tests,” but North Korea keeping its nuclear arsenal, she said. “Kim has no reason to denuclearize, but every reason to push Trump for what he’s wanted all along, phased sanctions relief.

“North Korea under Trump is a normalized, nuclear power.”

A year after Trump’s first meeting with Kim, in Singapore, North Korea remains a dangerous adversary.

Kim’s government has continued to develop its nuclear stockpile, which is larger and more powerful now than when Trump took office.

The North Koreans have stopped testing long-range missiles that have potential to reach U.S. territory but have not dismantled them and continue to test missiles that appear designed to evade U.S. defenses and that could threaten Japan and South Korea.

And even some of Trump’s top advisers doubt the North Koreans will ever agree to the U.S. demand that they give up the nuclear weapons that generations of the Kim family have pursued as the ultimate guarantee of their rule.

The practical upshot of Trump’s 53-minute meeting with Kim was an agreement to restart nuclear talks.

The two sides would resume working-level discussions, Trump said — effectively a return to where talks stood 15 months ago. “We are going to have teams, they are going to meet over the next weeks, they are going to start a process, and we will see what happens,” he said.

Trump did not say if he and Kim discussed the economic sanctions that severely restrict North Korea’s exports and bar key imports, including oil.

So far, the U.S. has said those won’t be lifted unless North Korea denuclearizes. Trump indicated the sanctions could be part of talks as they resume.

“Sanctions remain, yes, but at some point during the negotiations, things can happen,” he said. “At some point, look, I’m looking forward to taking them off.”