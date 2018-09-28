– The subject was supposed to be the selection of a new justice on the Supreme Court. Instead Thursday’s showdown on Capitol Hill was a raw, scorched-earth confrontation across the nation’s most emotionally wrenching divides. This was men against women, right against left, a cascade of recriminations, explosions of anger, hours of tears and sobs.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her came before the Senate Judiciary Committee in “the wrong town at the wrong time,” as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., put it.

The result was affirmation that Washington is as broken as it has ever been. Based on what the senators in the room said, the result was, once again, people hearing mostly what they were inclined to believe. The result, far from clarity, was a complex rush of emotions adding up to two families left in wreckage and a political system without even a pathway to cooperation.

The day ended with deep discord. Graham declared that “this is not a job interview. This is hell. … To my Republican colleagues, if you vote ‘no,’ you’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics.”

Yet as much as Graham saw the hearing as a sign that the nation would descend into further dysfunction, with qualified people increasingly unwilling serve their country, it’s also true that the nation has been here before. Like this confirmation process, which led to accusations of debauchery and unseemly discussions of Kavanaugh’s sexual behavior, the 1991 confrontation between then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas and his accuser, law professor Anita Hill, similarly appalled and fascinated the nation as senators and witnesses argued over pornographic films and pubic hair.

Now, as then, the country is painfully divided. Now, as then, people lament the establishment of new lows.

Now, as then, viewers could hear what they wanted to: Christine Blasey Ford was at once “a nice lady who’s come forward with a hard story that’s not corroborated” (Graham) and a hero who “inspired and enlightened America,” unleashing a torrent of stories of sexual assault (Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.)

Kavanaugh was cast as both a serial sex criminal and an innocent public servant.

In an ever more polarized society, the big stories rise up and are swiftly slotted into the nation’s partisan map, everything reduced to binary choices.

But in that Senate hearing room, reality insisted on its complex, contradictory nature. A woman who wanted to remain anonymous became instead a historic figure, a new symbol of the culture’s anguished struggle over trust, identity and sexual politics. A man who devoted his career to reaching the highest rung on the professional ladder instead became a mark of a sullied democracy.

Ostensibly, the nine-hour hearing before the Judiciary Committee was the penultimate step in the confirmation of a justice who would assure President Donald Trump’s legacy as the leader who solidified the conservative majority on the Supreme Court for decades to come.

But in recent decades, the battleground of Supreme Court confirmation has assumed a different purpose, morphing into a field upon which the nation plays out its most basic and emotional divisions, faceoffs over race, civil rights and the most intimate matters of childbirth, mating and relations between the sexes.

“It’s not possible to separate what we’re going through in this hearing from the cultural moment we’re in, as women come forward with stories they’ve never told before,” said Carolyn Shapiro, director of the Institute on the Supreme Court of the United States at the Chicago-Kent College of Law. “There have been ideological battles about the Supreme Court since the beginning. They just didn’t take place on national TV.”

Though most such hearings have focused on legal philosophy and ideology, the process is inherently political, subject to each era’s most volatile debates.

Even as Ford testified, C-SPAN callers unburdened themselves of stories of sexual violence, even as others declared Ford a liar.

In the afternoon, perceptions and reactions flipped, as Kavanaugh, who had been polite and solicitous in his earlier appearance before the committee, defended his reputation with a rhetorical blowtorch.

By turns angry, righteous, weepy and maudlin, the nominee ripped into Democrats, issuing partisan attacks, slamming the process as a “national disgrace.” His language, previously formal and cautious, descended to gutter level as he accused Democrats of seeking “to blow me up and take me down” and blaming the attacks he has faced on “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.”

Yet Kavanaugh also presented a sympathetic side, telling of his 10-year-old daughter’s desire to pray for his accuser, breaking up as he paid tribute to his father, appealing to the committee’s sense of pathos as he envisioned a future in which his shattered reputation might prevent him from ever again teaching, coaching or judging.

As two people fought for their truths, senators on both sides concluded that maybe there was no way in this process to determine definitively what had really happened.

Ford told about the sexual assault that scarred her adolescence with painstaking attention to what she could and couldn’t recall, deploying science to explain the gaps in memory, showing emotion, but always with control and decorum.

Kavanaugh denied the sexual assault with anger, interruptions, aggressive language and a systematic recounting of events on a handwritten calendar that detailed his daily activities in high school.

In a society struggling with how to know whom to believe, Thursday cast little new light. Ford and Kavanaugh went home to security guards and death threats and children who could hardly comprehend what had happened to their parents.

There was neither clarity nor consensus anywhere in a land where one side finds it hard to believe accusers — and the other finds it equally difficult to believe the accused.