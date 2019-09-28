For most of the time President Donald Trump has been in office, GOP-elected officials have chosen to look away during difficult moments. They have preferred silence, whether out of a fear of political retaliation or a calculation that the value of policies he and they are pursuing outweigh any damage brought about by his behavior.

Recent revelations put Republicans in far more uncomfortable territory, but little has changed so far in their posture. They are keeping their heads down, showing once again the degree to which Trump has cowed their party.

First it was the reports by the media about the existence of a whistleblower's complaint charging Trump with using his office to ask a foreign leader to attack a political rival.

Then it was the memorandum detailing the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the president sought "a favor" in finding Hillary Clinton's e-mail servers and later suggested Ukraine undertake an investigation of Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who for a time sat on the board of a Ukrainian company that had come under scrutiny.

Then came more explosive allegations contained in a whistleblower's complaint released as Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, was set to testify.

The complaint offered a description of events over months, including the July 25 phone call, that pointed to a pressure campaign by Trump, aided by others, on the newly elected Zelensky. The whistleblower document also raised the issue of a White House coverup by officials determined to conceal contents of the call.

At the end of the week, the Post reported that, in a 2017 Oval Office meeting with the Russian foreign minister, Trump had said he was not concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 election because the U.S. did the same in other countries.

When the first news reports surfaced more than a week ago, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tweeted that, if the accounts were accurate, it "would be deeply troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out." He was the exception among GOP-elected officials. Since then, Romney has kept his views to himself.

As more information becomes public, Republicans have generally ducked questions from reporters, or defended Trump. Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, led by Chairman Adam Schiff, have attacked Democrats on the panel. Rep. Devin Nunes, the committee's ranking Republican, accused Democrats of seeking to trap Maguire into criticizing the president. As Trump has attacked the Democrats, the general silence from Republican elected officials was impossible to ignore.

There are some reasons Republicans have held back, even if they are troubled by what Trump has done. The whistleblower's complaint, as shocking as it is, is simply allegations that have yet to be fully investigated and corroborated.

Democrats do run the risk of leaping to conclusions before all the facts are known. That is a lesson from the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller on the question of collusion with the Russians. Though there were multiple contacts and a willingness on the part of the Trump team to receive dirt on Clinton, Mueller's report said there was not clear evidence of a criminal conspiracy.

The onus now is on the Democrats. An impeachment proceeding is not a cable TV show. The inquiry's purpose is to determine whether there are valid grounds to draw up articles of impeachment.

Republican-elected officials are reluctant to give any additional oxygen to Democratic efforts to bring down the president, whether through the electoral process or otherwise. Many of them say Democrats will use any means available to go after Trump and do not want GOP rank-and-file to see them as sympathetic in any way to those efforts. In a polarized political environment, there is safety in staying within the family.

So Republicans can hold back on the question of whether the president should be impeached and removed from office for what he has done. By doing so, they can avoid being subjected to a firestorm of criticism touched off by conservative talk radio or TV personalities.

That, however, does not legitimize how Republicans are reacting and responding. They owe loyalty to their party, but elected representatives have a dual responsibility, which is to balance the party's demands with an obligation to help set national standards. Whether the president should be impeached is not the only question at this moment.